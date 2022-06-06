Trending Topics: Advice For Summer Travel & Why Thyroid Disease Numbers Continue To Increase [WATCH]

With the increase of Covid & Monkey Pox on the rise right now, Dr. Collier joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss what you need to know regarding traveling this summer, and some explanation of another phenomenon, the increased incidence of thyroid disease.

So the question now arises, is it safe to finally start traveling again this summer? With the numbers up over 200% in the last three weeks, Dr. Collier cautions those that think we’re past the pandemic and back to “normal”. After sharing some saftey tips for those who decide to travel, he also opens up about another medical occurence he sees increasing, and that is Hyperthyroidism.

Some people still may be unsure of exactly what they should be aware of when it comes to thyroid issues, so Dr. Collier offers up a few examples of what you should always be looking out for. Even though the disease is more prevelent among women, he mentions in his closing that, “I guess they say it’s more popular in women. But men do have thyroid issues and they can be high or low. Make sure when you go to the doctor you get a full thyroid function testing not just a TSH.”

