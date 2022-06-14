Ohio confirms first ‘probable’ case of monkeypox

According to NBC4i, Ohio’s top health official said Monday that a person living in Ohio has become the state’s first “probable” case of monkeypox.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Department of Health, gave the announcement at a 3 p.m. meeting with the media. Watch him in the video player above.
The director said the first case was still awaiting additional, specific testing for monkeypox by the CDC to confirm, but initial testing for the orthopoxvirus family made the Ohio man the first probable case. Vanderhoff did not identify the man with the disease, how they got the case or say where they lived in the state.
He did say that there was nothing unusual about this case compared to any of the other cases.
For the full NBC4 story click here
