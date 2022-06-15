Gary’s Tea: Mo’Nique’s Sister Says She’s Embarrassing Herself & Needs To ‘Stop The Madness’ [WATCH]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Mo’Nique story continues and her sister is speaking out. Mo’Nique’s sister, Millicent Imes posted on Facebook her feelings about her sister and how she feels that she’s embarrassing herself and needs to stop the madness.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!! MY SISTER!! STOP THE MADNESS!!! IT’S NOT A GOOD LOOK!! GOD HAS SHUT YOU DOWN BEFORE, AND BELIEVE ME HE WILL DO IT AGAIN!!! LET’S START BY STAYING ON TOPIC. YOU ARE AND HAVE BEEN DISPLACING YOUR ANGER ON THE WRONG PEOPLE,” the sister said.

Gary with the Tea talks about these topics along with a situation that’s going on with Honey Boo Boo.

