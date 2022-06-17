AEP to provide $1 million for residents affected by outages

According to NBC4i, AEP Ohio has announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages.
The announcement came after customers complained, finding out AEP previously considered them ineligible to file a claim for spoiled food in refrigerators, and NBC4 heard from lawmakers and other groups that pressed for an investigation into what happened with the outage.
“This week, extreme storms, followed by extremely hot weather resulted in a unique situation where power outages throughout Columbus had to be taken to prevent wider spread outages, which created challenges for many Franklin County residents,” AEP said in a release.
The contribution will be handled by the AEP Ohio Fund of the Columbus Foundation.
For the full NBC4 story click here
