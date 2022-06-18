How to Get Help After Power Outages

CLOSE
The storms that rolled through Central Ohio caused a lot of damage and left residents without power for days—losing wages, food, and more.
So how do you recoup from the loss? There is help out there you just need to know who is there for you. Below you’ll find a few resources around the area that can help you get back on your feet faster.
- AEP: Despite denying customers help in the beginning. AEP has now said it will pledge to help residents with $1 million dollars in funds. Click for info here
- Franklin County Job and Family Service Food Assistance Program: According to their website, “Eligibility for Food Assistance is complex – based on family size, income and expenses – but both families and individuals may be eligible to receive Food Assistance.” Click here for info
- Neighbor to neighbor Program: According to their website, “Neighbor to Neighbor Program lends a hand to those who are experiencing financial hardships and need help to get back on their feet. Administered by Dollar Energy Fund, the program provides eligible customers with a utility assistance grant applied directly to their bill.” Click here for info
- Columbus Urban League Emergency Assistance: The CUL has several programs to help those in financial need including their rental assistance program. Click here for more info
