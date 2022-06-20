According to NBC4i, more Americans say former President Trump should face criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a new poll.
The ABC News-Ipsos survey published on Sunday found that 58 percent of respondents said Trump should be criminally charged, while 40 percent of respondents said Trump should not face charges.
Forty-six percent of respondents said that they believe Trump bears a great amount of responsibility for the Capitol attack, and 12 percent of those surveyed said that the former president bears a good amount of responsibility. Seventeen percent of respondents, by comparison, said Trump bears some amount of responsibility for what transpired on Jan 6., and 24 percent of those surveyed believe Trump bears no responsibility for the Capitol insurrection.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- More Americans say Trump should face charges in connection with Jan. 6: poll
- Teen arrested in fatal shooting near Columbus community center
- Three hospitalized, including teen, after Short North shooting
- Commentary: Measure National Economic Well-being By How People Are Doing Not Just Traditional Indicators
- Cardi B Shows Off Her New Reebok Collection ‘Let Me Be…Enchanted’ On Instagram
- Mo’Nique Apologizes To D.L. Hughley’s Family at Raleigh Show
- Gabrielle Union Serves In Vintage Prada
- Our Founder Cathy Hughes Honored At The Inaugural Juneteenth Honors! [Watch Here]
- Entrepreneur Brings Yung Joc, Lyfe Jennings, & More Together For Concert To Help Houston Seniors Beat The Heat
- DOJ: Groveport Madison Board of Education owes former teacher $200,000 for Civil Rights Act violation