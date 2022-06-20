More Americans say Trump should face charges in connection with Jan. 6: poll

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, more Americans say former President Trump should face criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a new poll.

The ABC News-Ipsos survey published on Sunday found that 58 percent of respondents said Trump should be criminally charged, while 40 percent of respondents said Trump should not face charges.

Forty-six percent of respondents said that they believe Trump bears a great amount of responsibility for the Capitol attack, and 12 percent of those surveyed said that the former president bears a good amount of responsibility. Seventeen percent of respondents, by comparison, said Trump bears some amount of responsibility for what transpired on Jan 6., and 24 percent of those surveyed believe Trump bears no responsibility for the Capitol insurrection.

