Willie Moore Jr. & Steve Harvey’s Foundation Partner Up For Boys Mentorship Program

Our man Willie Moore Jr. has a triumphant life story that many can relate to, and he’s hoping to inspire a new generation of boys through a mentorship program in partnership with The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

“My word for this year is FINISH,” Willie wrote on Instagram in his announcement of the big news (seen above), also adding, “I’m so thankful for the power of partnership. This weekend I’m blessed to announce that we will be pouring knowledge and wisdom into young boys throughout this Father’s Day weekend.”

While details are still brief on how the program will operate, both Willie and SMHF are dedicated in their own initiatives to providing urban communities with resources that include life-building skills, educational enrichment and being a change-agent overall. WMJ’s IG announcement also included in the caption, “Thanks @iamsteveharveytv @harvey.foundation @marjorie_harvey special shout-out to @iamsharonpage for always connecting great people and great brands and my entire team for the opportunity to transform lives through my compelling storytelling. This is going to be Epic!”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on how the initiative comes together. In the meantime, we’ll leave you with a great quote Willie Moore Jr. shared that proves he’s on the right path:

