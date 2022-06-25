Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Summer Walker as the beauty has just confirmed that she’s pregnant with her second child!

The songstress took to Instagram to reveal the big news, first going on IG Live where she told viewers, “People asking me if I’m pregnant,” the beauty said, taking time to respond to fans after people began speculating that she was pregnant after her latest pictures surfaced on Instagram revealing a slight baby bump.

“I am! And, you know, I’m very very very happy about it, very excited about it,” she continued.

She then told viewers that she’s excited to see how different things will be with her second pregnancy. “It’s just, you know, really peaceful, really happy,” she explained. “Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I’m even saying anything is because, you know, last time… I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself.”

The ‘Over It’ singer is happy in a relationship with her new boyfriend Lvrd Pharoh after sharing the details of her previous relationship with London On Da Track, whom she shares her first child with. Congratulations to the gorgeous songstress on her growing family!

Summer Walker Reveals She’s Pregnant With Second Child was originally published on hellobeautiful.com