Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If summertime fine was a person, it would be Mary J. Blige. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul blessed our Instagram timelines serving golden goddess in a yellow crochet look straight off the set of her new music video, Come See About Me, featuring Fabolous and sis is aging like fine wine! Not only is she bringing the melanin, but her eye candy is also BMF star Davinci.

Styled by Jason Rembert, Mary’s bright yellow ensemble featured a bikini top that connected to high-waist pants. Open splits in her pants revealed yellow heels tied around her ankles. Her look was accented with bold, gold earrings and a gold bangle. Her golden-colored hair, styled by Tym, cascaded down her back in loose waves. Mary wore this outfit while shooting the video for her latest single, Come See About Me. The multi-hyphenated star is giving us all the summer vibes in this look, causing many fashionistas to google “crochet coverups” for their next beach vacation!

Mary J. Blige doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion. She’s been setting trends and wearing the hottest looks since she stepped on the scene, and she’s still doing it today. We can count on our girl to give life in the style department, and she never fails us.

Go Mary!

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Sets Instagram Ablaze In Chanel Outfit

5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’

Mary J. Blige Serves Golden Goddess Vibes In Custom Crochet Look With Eye-Candy Davinchi was originally published on hellobeautiful.com