Columbus police arrest seven thanks to social media

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation.

According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account.

In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, “Thank you to everyone who called in tips and to our amazing social media followers for assisting.”

The suspects who were arrested are facing various charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and robbery.

