CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation.
According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account.
In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, “Thank you to everyone who called in tips and to our amazing social media followers for assisting.”
The suspects who were arrested are facing various charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and robbery.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus police arrest seven thanks to social media
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘All The Queens Men’ | Episode 75
- Taraji P. Henson Looks Like Royalty In A Purple Chanel Look
- Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Her Latest IG Reel
- Ciara Posts A Romantic Reel On Instagram In Honor Of Her And Russell Wilson’s 6th Anniversary
- Rosa Parks Letter Opposing Clarence Thomas’ SCOTUS Confirmation Has Resurfaced
- Airbnb Guests File Lawsuit On Host Who Allegedly Recorded Them Having Sex On Hidden Cam
- Biden Sends Letter To Brittney Griner In Russian Prison Amid Outcry For America To Do More
- Grambling Volleyball Coach Fired, Bias Scholarship Cuts Point To Reason
- Naomi Campbell Shines On The Balenciaga Runway In A Massive Victorian Era Ballroom Gown