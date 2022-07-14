Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases make sharp increase, breaking 20,000

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,465 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a nearly 30% increase in the new case rate.
Ohio’s COVID-19 new case rate has now made a double-digit percentage jump — the first in weeks — and overtaken the previous new case count by over 5,000. The state’s COVID-19 spread has not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months, though it came close in May. The jump is a rebound from four weeks where Ohio had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May.
For the full NBC4 story click here
