CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus Fire confirmed that a building on the east side partially collapsed Monday afternoon.
Photos show that a majority of one side of the building is torn. According to CFD, multiple units were sent to 1032 E. Long St. on the report of a rescue. At the scene, fire officials discovered the building partially collapsed.
No injuries or missing people have been reported at this time as Columbus Fire continues to search the area.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Building Collapses in King-Lincoln Bronzeville Neighborhood
- Portland Murder Conviction Overturned After Black Jurors Were Purposely Excluded
- Quinta Brunson And ABC Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Calling ‘Abbott Elementary’ A “Knock-Off”
- ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Struts Her Stuff On Instagram In A Fendace Look
- Ice Cube Turned Down The Role As O-Dog In Menace II Society To Avoid Being Typecast
- Black Traveler Gets Treated Like A Celebrity In Istanbul, Turkey
- Kevin Samuels’ Death Caused By ‘Silent Killer Of Black People’
- Cardi B Threw Her Daughter A Mermaid-Themed Birthday Party In A Custom Angel Brinks Mermaid-Inspired Ensemble
- Sesame Place Defends Employee After Racist Snubbing Of Little Black Girls Alleged In Viral Video
- H.E.R. Removes Her Shades And Reveals A New Shoulder-Length Bob