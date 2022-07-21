Candy company to pay $100K to be its official taste tester

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, You may find yourself in competition with kindergarteners for a six-figure salary that comes with a job seemingly straight from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”
Candy Funhouse is looking to hire a “Chief Candy Officer.” The company, which claims to be North America’s largest online candy retailer, will pay someone $100,000 a year to approve all candy in inventory and give it the official “Chief Candy Officer Stamp of Approval.”
You don’t have to be of legal driving age to apply. You don’t even have to know your multiplication tables.
That’s because the job is open to anyone at least 5 years old.
