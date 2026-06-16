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"Uplift Her" Experience | Meet Raheem DeVaughn and Win Spa Day!

“Uplift Her” Experience | Meet Raheem DeVaughn and Qualify For Spa Day!

Published on June 16, 2026
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A man in sunglasses holding a microphone, with the text "Pleasure would be mine... The UPLIFT of the Experience! Win meet & greet passes with RAHEEM DEVAUGHN" and "Bijou Wellness Lounge" on the image.
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Columbus

June is Black Music Month and Magic 95.5 is celebrating with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn along with the amazing women of color from right here in central Ohio! With the Pleasure Would Be Mine, to Uplift Her Experience!

Register below for your chance to win the ultimate experience: you and a guest will win special meet & greet passes with Raheem DeVaughn PLUS you’ll qualify to win a spa day for 2, compliments of Bijou Wellness Lounge!


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