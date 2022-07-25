According to NBC4i, Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve ordinances that it says will protect abortion and reproductive health care within city limits.
City officials in Columbus are standing their ground against Ohio’s six-week abortion ban.
Columbus City Council is expected to vote Monday on a three-pronged legislative package authored by its Women’s Caucus to protect access to reproductive health care, according to President Pro Tempore Elizabeth Brown. The array of ordinances includes a $1 million grant to abortion rights groups like Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, a pledge to deprioritize prosecuting abortion-related crimes, and authorizing the City to investigate what Brown called “fake health clinics” – crisis pregnancy centers.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus women accused of stealing $2.4k worth of products from Ulta Beauty
- Ohio woman accused of raping 12-year-old boy
- 10-year-old’s accused rapist says he’s not guilty in Columbus courtroom
- Columbus City Council approves bills protecting abortion, reproductive health care
- 3 White Supremacists Arrested During Racist Rally That Disturbed Neighborhood Book Reading
- ‘Gospel Traxx’ Walt “Baby” Love Among Radio Hall of Fame 2022 Class
- Hot Spot: Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage At Rolling Loud & Kanye West Makes An Appearance At The Festival
- Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
- Why Did A Whole North Carolina Police Department Quit Due To Issues With A Black Woman Town Manager?
- Keke Palmer Shines In Stunning Neon Green Christopher John Rogers and Prada Ensemble