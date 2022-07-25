10-year-old’s accused rapist says he’s not guilty in Columbus courtroom

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl made his initial plea Monday in court.
Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury. For the second time he appeared by video call, rather than in-person, for his arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas. His attorney who was there in person, Bryan Bowen, spoke on Fuentes’ behalf to enter pleas of not guilty to both charges.
Bowen previously represented Fuentes alone at his preliminary hearing Friday, where he told NBC4 that his client was afraid.
For the full NBC4 story click here
