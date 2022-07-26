Dave Chappelle announces ‘last comedy shows of the season’ in Yellow Springs

According to NBC4i, comedian Dave Chappelle is squeezing in a few more show dates in his hometown of Yellow Springs for his Dave Chappelle and Friends series.
Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ticketmaster.com.
Although the writer and producer could add more than a dozen additional summer show dates to the Ohio “cornfields” venue, as allowed by an April zoning appeals vote, a news release for the August performances refers to them as the “last comedy shows of the season.”
Currently, Chappelle is booked for four sold-out shows at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, according to Ticketmaster.
For the full NBC4 story click here
