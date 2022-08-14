21 Year Old Man Dead After Downtown Shooting

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub.

CPD stated they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound.

After being transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said Watkins was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

