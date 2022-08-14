CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates.
Ohio State captains
- QB C.J. Stroud
- WR Kamryn Babb
- DE Tyler Friday
- TE Cade Stover
- LB Tommy Eichenberg
- S Kourt Williams II
The Buckeyes are one week into fall camp and held a scrimmage Saturday closed to the public.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Why the BMV may owe you money
- Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season
- 21 Year Old Man Dead After Downtown Shooting
- Latto Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress
- Lori Harvey Shines For The ‘Gram In A LaQuan Smith Look
- The Body Shop Empowers Youth Voters With It’s ‘Be Seen Be Heard’ Initiative
- Marsai Martin Celebrates Her 18th Birthday With A Star Studded Party
- Kelly Rowland Shines In Gold Lia Stublla Dress
- Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram
- Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress