COTA makes income assistance fare discount permanent

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) has unanimously approved making the COTA Income Assistance Program a permanent benefit for qualifying customers.

The Income Assistance Pilot Program was launched in March to extend eligibility for transit discounts to people who receive public income assistance.

The program gives a 50% discount for customers who participate in one of the following seven Franklin County programs:

SNAP food assistance

Publicly funded childcare

Ohio Works First cash assistance

Prevention, Retention, and Contingency emergency assistance

Medicaid

Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF)

WIC

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: