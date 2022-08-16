COTA makes income assistance fare discount permanent

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) has unanimously approved making the COTA Income Assistance Program a permanent benefit for qualifying customers.
The Income Assistance Pilot Program was launched in March to extend eligibility for transit discounts to people who receive public income assistance.
The program gives a 50% discount for customers who participate in one of the following seven Franklin County programs:
- SNAP food assistance
- Publicly funded childcare
- Ohio Works First cash assistance
- Prevention, Retention, and Contingency emergency assistance
- Medicaid
- Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF)
- WIC
For the full NBC4 story click here
