See where Buckeyes are ranked in AP preseason poll

According to NBC4i, Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll just behind the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, marking six consecutive seasons in the preseason top-five for OSU.
Ohio State received 6 first-place votes while the Crimson Tide got a whopping 54 first-place votes to earn its second consecutive preseason No. 1 in the AP top 25.
Rounding out the top-five are the defending national champions Georgia at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, and the Buckeyes’ first opponent, Notre Dame, coming in at No. 5.
No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 5 Notre Dame on September 3 under the lights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
