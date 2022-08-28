According to NBC4i, The Columbus City Schools teachers’ union has voted to approve a new three-year contract, officially ending the first strike in the district since 1975.
Teachers, staff, and students will all return to in-person learning Monday after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) approved the contract with a vote Sunday evening.
“We are so excited to get back to where we belong — our classrooms — doing what we do best — educating our students and shaping the future of our great city,” said CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes in a statement after Sunday’s vote.
It was one week ago when 94% of CEA members voted to strike, prompting the school year to start remotely for students Wednesday. On Sunday, 71% of that membership voted to accept the contract, 29% rejected it.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Nicki Minaj Slayed Like A Barbie Doll At The 2022 VMAs
- Columbus teachers union approves new contract
- Black Duke Volleyball Player Called The N-Word During Match Against BYU Demands Action Not Pity
- Chloe Bailey Response To A Twitter User Over Bikini Video Comments
- The Black Census Project Ramps Up Effort Ahead Of Midterm Elections
- Fans Fiercely Defend Lizzo After Aries Spears Comments
- Savannah James Celebrates Her Birthday In A Curve Hugging Black Dress
- Black Youth At Segregated Schools More Likely To Use Alcohol
- ‘Let’s Talk About Sex’ National Reproductive Justice Conference Meets In Texas
- Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation