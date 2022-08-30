CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police.
CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face.
A Columbus police sergeant at the scene told NBC4 the teen told police he was shot behind the Sunoco gas station at that intersection.
He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Man shot and killed by police officer in the Hilltop
- Monica Proves She’s A Style Boss In A Swaggy $1,890 Balenciaga Track Jacket
- 13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop
- Front Page News: Black Pastor Wrongfully Arrested For Watering Neighbor’s Flowers [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Is 64-Year-Old Madonna Wrong For Dating A Guy 40 Years Younger?! [WATCH]
- The GOAT Serena Williams Wins First Round Of US Open In Style
- New Pew Research Report Examines Black American Opinions On Racism And Social Change
- Hanifa Designer Accuses Well Known Fast Fashion Brand Of Stealing Her Design
- Megan Thee Stallion Serves High-Fashion Goth On The Cover Of ‘New York’ Magazine
- I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Back To School’ | Episode 15