CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a man is dead after he was shot and killed overnight Tuesday by a Columbus police officer who was serving an arrest warrant in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to police.
CPD said that officers arrived to an apartment building at the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue. to serve an arrest warrant to the man.
Shortly after, officers confronted the man inside a second floor apartment, leading to one officer firing their weapon and shooting the man, per police.
After officers provided aid to him, medics took him to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Man shot and killed by police officer in the Hilltop
- Monica Proves She’s A Style Boss In A Swaggy $1,890 Balenciaga Track Jacket
- 13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop
- Front Page News: Black Pastor Wrongfully Arrested For Watering Neighbor’s Flowers [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Is 64-Year-Old Madonna Wrong For Dating A Guy 40 Years Younger?! [WATCH]
- The GOAT Serena Williams Wins First Round Of US Open In Style
- New Pew Research Report Examines Black American Opinions On Racism And Social Change
- Hanifa Designer Accuses Well Known Fast Fashion Brand Of Stealing Her Design
- Megan Thee Stallion Serves High-Fashion Goth On The Cover Of ‘New York’ Magazine
- I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Back To School’ | Episode 15