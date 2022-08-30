Man shot and killed by police officer in the Hilltop

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a man is dead after he was shot and killed overnight Tuesday by a Columbus police officer who was serving an arrest warrant in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to police.

CPD said that officers arrived to an apartment building at the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue. to serve an arrest warrant to the man.

Shortly after, officers confronted the man inside a second floor apartment, leading to one officer firing their weapon and shooting the man, per police.

After officers provided aid to him, medics took him to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m.

