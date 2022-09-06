CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Casey Goodson Jr.’s family is making public a picture of what they believe proves the 23-year-old had no idea what was taking place at the time of his death.
It’s been 641 days since a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Goodson as he walked into his north Columbus home. It’s been 278 days since an indictment came down announcing the charges: Two counts of murder and once count of reckless homicide, against the now retired Deputy Jason Meade.
A coroner’s report released in February of last year confirmed six bullets struck Goodson from behind — five in his back and one in his buttocks.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter to Win “Martin The Complete Series”
- Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death
- Columbus Cop Who Killed Donovan Lewis ‘Had To Use Lethal Force’ Out Of Fear, Lawyer Says
- Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks Resources For Suicide Awareness Month & Self-Care September [WATCH]
- Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties
- Hot Spot: Comedians React To Aries Spears & Tiffany Haddish Sexual Child Abuse Allegations & Skit
- White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says
- Pick Who Wins Weekly In The I Hate The Homies ‘Beat The Homies’ Challenge
- South Dakota Family Blasts High School For Strict Hair Policy Requiring Their Son To Cut His Locs
- I Hate The Homies NFL Pregame Special Live This Thursday