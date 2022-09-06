HomeCbus

Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Casey Goodson Jr.’s family is making public a picture of what they believe proves the 23-year-old had no idea what was taking place at the time of his death.

It’s been 641 days since a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Goodson as he walked into his north Columbus home. It’s been 278 days since an indictment came down announcing the charges: Two counts of murder and once count of reckless homicide, against the now retired Deputy Jason Meade.

A coroner’s report released in February of last year confirmed six bullets struck Goodson from behind — five in his back and one in his buttocks.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Close