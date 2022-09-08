CLOSE
According to NBC4i, the son of one of the most celebrated athletes in Ohio’s history could become a Buckeye in the near future.
Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star and Akron-native LeBron James, posted on his Instagram himself in the scarlet & grey jerseys of the Ohio State men’s basketball team.
James and his family were seen visiting Columbus for a college visit that included being on the sidelines for the Buckeyes football game against Notre Dame.
After the visit, Bronny took to Instagram to post photos in Ohio State jerseys and gear, including one photo with his parents: LeBron and Savannah James.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Bronny James posts photos with Ohio State gear after visiting Columbus
- Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Will Bless The Culture With A Collaboration
- Sherri Shepherd Shares The Advice Oprah Gave Her As She Prepares For Her Daytime Talk Show
- NJ Mayor Addresses White Supremacist Group That Interrupted Labor Day Parade
- Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker Drop Relationship/Parenting Gems That I Will Never Forget
- Dretona Maddox Is Saving Lives Of Pregnant And Parenting Teens Through Her Nonprofit ‘Purposely Chosen’
- Tia Mowry Says Traveling Is A Priority For Herself And Her Family ‘When You Travel, You Grow, And You Learn’
- Ohio Native and Comedian David A. Arnold Passes Away At 54
- You’re Not The One | The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 84
- Mystikal Facing Life In Prison After First-Degree Rape Indictment