Bronny James posts photos with Ohio State gear after visiting Columbus

According to NBC4i, the son of one of the most celebrated athletes in Ohio’s history could become a Buckeye in the near future.

Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star and Akron-native LeBron James, posted on his Instagram himself in the scarlet & grey jerseys of the Ohio State men’s basketball team.

James and his family were seen visiting Columbus for a college visit that included being on the sidelines for the Buckeyes football game against Notre Dame.

After the visit, Bronny took to Instagram to post photos in Ohio State jerseys and gear, including one photo with his parents: LeBron and Savannah James.

For the full NBC4 story click here

