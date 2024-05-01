Listen Live
News

Writer and Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dallas Penn Has Passed Away

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Penn

Source: Dallas Penn / The Combat Jack Show

Sad news to share from the Hip-Hop and podcasting world. Dallas Penn, writer, fashion icon and former co-host of The Combat Jack Show, has passed away. His cause of death has not been made public.

An outpouring of touching words from friends, fans and peers made rounds online as news of his passing became public. Bun B shared a photo of himself with Penn, accompanied by the following caption:

“Hadn’t been back in the US an hour and I get this news. One of a kind in the greatest way. Followed the beat of his own drum and we loved him for it. You’ll be missed my friend. Give Jack our love. Long Live Dallas Penn. The innanets owe it all to you.”

On Twitter, Eric and Jeff Rosenthal of ItsTheReal honored Penn had this to say:

“Our hearts are heavy with the Dallas Penn news. For the best part of the past two decades, our NYC/hip-hop/internets lives have been intertwined. We’re grateful for the time we had and so sorry it was this limited. May the Polo discounts fly wherever you are, Dallas. RIP.”

Check out some of Penn’s best moments on The Combat Jack Show in the video below.

Writer and Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dallas Penn Has Passed Away  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Obituaries

Trey Songz Confirms Passing of His Grumma Rose

News

Diddy’s Alleged “Drug Mule” Pleads Not Guilty To Possession

Momma Knows Best Mothers Day promotion Columbus
Contests

Mother’s Day Look-A-Like Contest!

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

News

What To Do – And Not To Do – During Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse

NY Cosmos v Atlanta Silverbacks 61 items
Celebrity News

Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022

'Christmas In The City' Concert
News & Gossip

Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close