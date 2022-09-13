Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in east Columbus

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, a man working as a security guard is recovering after being shot by another man who refused a security pat down overnight Tuesday in east Columbus, per police.

According to Columbus police, the 28-year-old guard was working at a restaurant and bar on the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road around 12:20 a.m. and conducting pat downs of patrons to detect weapons.

One man refused a pat down from the security guard which led to an argument and was followed by him pulling out a gun and shooting the security guard in the right thigh, per police.

For the full NBC4 story click here