Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in east Columbus

According to NBC4i, a man working as a security guard is recovering after being shot by another man who refused a security pat down overnight Tuesday in east Columbus, per police.
According to Columbus police, the 28-year-old guard was working at a restaurant and bar on the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road around 12:20 a.m. and conducting pat downs of patrons to detect weapons.
One man refused a pat down from the security guard which led to an argument and was followed by him pulling out a gun and shooting the security guard in the right thigh, per police.
