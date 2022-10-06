Dublin Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Husband

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home.

The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts of murder in the death of her 50-year-old husband, Dr. Christopher D. Osborn, in 2018. Osborn made bond and has been released from custody since June 2019, court records indicate.

“We just want to thank the jury for their service and appreciate all the hard work that they did and were just happy and feel like they got the right result,” Franklin County prosecutor Daniel Lenert said.

The verdict came just hours after Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jaiza Page swore in an alternate juror.

For the full NBC4 story go to