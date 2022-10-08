Ryan Destiny Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Ensemble

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ryan Destiny is definitely one of our favorite fashionistas and she recently took to Instagram this week to pose in a Lacoste look that was everything!

For the night out, the beauty donned a white and blue Lacoste ensemble that featured a white Lacoste button down and matching tennis skirt. The former Star actress paired the look with an oversized navy blue blazer and wore black pumps to set the look off right. As for her hair, she traded in her usual long locs for a sleek bob that was parted over to one side of her face. In one photo, she paired the look with black shades as she was seen getting out of a car. And in another photo, the beauty posed without the dark sunglasses to help us see her stunning beauty from all angles. “A night out with my bro and @lacoste . Thank you for a really cool time at #LaClubLacoste ;)” she captioned the look. Check out the stunning IG Photo set below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the singer as many of Ryan’s IG followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval for the fierce look. “YES MA’AM THANK YOU,” wrote one of Ryan’s 2.8 million Instagram followers while another commented, “Fineeeeeee,” and another wrote, “So beautiful!!!”

Beauties, what do you think about Ryan’s stunning look?

Don’t miss…

Ryan Destiny Becomes The Official Face Of Black Opal

Ryan Destiny Turns Heads In A Backless Balmain Dress And We’re Obsessed!

Ryan Destiny Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com