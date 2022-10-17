How to vote early in Ohio for Nov. 8 election

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Election Day for the general election is November 8th. But many voters don’t want to wait for election day to vote. And that’s ok since Ohio has set up for registered voters to cast their ballots early.

The polls are open from now until November 7th for early voting at county board of elections in the state.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Voting times are as follows:

Weekdays from October 12th to 28th 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 29th, and Saturday, November 5th 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, October 31st – Friday, November 4th 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 6th 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 7th 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Don’t know the address to your county board of elections? Click here to find yours.

RLEATED STORY: Ohio Judge Indefinietly Blocks Abortion Ban in the State