Normani was spotted on the scene serving face and body at Doja Cat’s birthday party last night and we’re swooning!

Last night, the Grammy Award winner celebrated her 27th birthday party with a star studded bash in Los Angeles, where many of Doja’s famous friends were seen in various lingerie and masquerade ensembles, including the beautiful Normani who certainly stole the show with her sexy look.

For her look, the R&B songstress donned a sexy back two piece lingerie set that was everything. The set featured sparkles throughout and showed off the beauty’s best assets. She served face and body as she showed off the sexy look, modeling the set to perfection in a sultry social media video. And as for her hair, she wore her locs in big fluffy curls that were parted over to one side of her face.

The beauty’s social media video has since went viral on the social platform with fans swooning over how gorgeous the starlet looked for Doja’s sexy birthday bash. “NORMANI OH MY GOD?!,” one Twitter user wrote when they shared the now viral video. Check it out below.

It’s safe to say that Normani’s looked good!

The birthday girl was also a sight to see during her bash last night and served full face and glam and ore a full-face mask with a giant feather headdress and a black velvet cape. Ahead of the bash, the starlet took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peak of what’s to come at her lingerie themed bash by posting a video in lingerie and thanking fans for the birthday wishes.

Looks like it was a great night!

Normani Shows Off Her Killer Bod At Doja Cat’s Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com