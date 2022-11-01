CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.
Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road when a 2001 Ford F-150 heading southbound on Westerville Road hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue. The crosswalk lights were activated at the time of the accident.
One of the victims, a four-year-old child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
- Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
- Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Reportedly Passed Away From Drowning
- Report: Rapper Takeoff Shot & Killed In Houston
- Hip-Hop History Month: The History Of The Hip-Hop Radio Mix Show
- Two critical, including child, after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
- Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Fashionable Looks From Her Birthday On Instagram
- Keke Palmer Hilariously Nails It As ‘Rapunzel From The Southside’ For Halloween
- Black Women-Led Businesses Are Growing But Funding Is Scarce
- Illinois Superintendent Blames Mental Health For Fired Teacher Calling A Black Student The N-Word