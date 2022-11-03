Deion Sanders Bans Team From Leaving Hotel In Houston After Takeoff’s Death

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After the untimely passing of Migo’s rapper, Takeoff, Coach Prime has banned his Jackson State University football team from leaving the hotel in Houston.

“I’m just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently: That’s our rappers,” Sanders said, “Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we’re going. So that eliminates all of y’all leaving that hotel. Because it ain’t happening until I give you further notice.”

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at a bowling alley.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I don’t want you all playing that foolish game because you all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones, and you’re valuable to us,” he said. “Let’s think about that. Let’s pray for the families.”

Coach Prime says family members and friends who want to see players will have to visit the team’s hotel. The Jackson State Tigers are set to play Texas Southern Tigers in Houston this Saturday (Nov. 5).

READ MORE:

OP-ED: Why Deion Sanders Shouldn’t Entertain Power Five Offers

Front Page News: Is Deion Sanders SWAC?! Hear The I Am SWAC Remix [WATCH]

Deion Sanders Pledges Half His Salary To Renovate Jackson State University’s Football Facilities

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Deion Sanders Bans Team From Leaving Hotel In Houston After Takeoff’s Death was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com