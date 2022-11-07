Xscape Did Not Break Up, But This Member Will Not Be On Tour!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fans were freaking out when they noticed that Xscape announced they were going on tour but without all members.

LaTocha was missing from the promotion, but sources say that the group is still together. She decided to remove herself after a disagreement with the promoter. According to TMZ, “LaTocha was originally part of the tour until her husband got into it with the promoter. She asked the rest of the group to not use the guy, but they said no way … choosing to keep moving forward, which is when she backed out.”

Allegedly, LaTocha asked the group to go by Xscape 3 as done previously when Kandi took a break from the group, but that didn’t work out.

She ended up allowing the group to use the name and said to be joining them at The Soul Train Awards on November 13, 2022.

