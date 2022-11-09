CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night.
Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail.
Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.
The constitutional amendment also eliminates the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority to establish bail-setting procedures, instead granting individual judges authority to determine bail amounts and conditions.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat
- Columbus leaders to announce gun legislation
- Central Ohio voters decide on school district levies
- State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws
- Details Emerge On Kyrie Irving’s Meeting With Adam Silver
- DaBaby Claps Back After BOGO Concert Tickets Go Viral
- Halle Berry Child Support Payments Cut In Half From $16,000 For 50/50 Custody
- Stacey Abrams Concedes Defeat To Brian Kemp In Georgia Gubernatorial Rematch
- Cynthia Erivo Slays In Louis Vuitton
- Ashanti Is Our Style Goals In Her Recent Look