Central Ohio voters decide on school district levies

According to NBC4i, Voters in several central Ohio school districts decided Tuesday whether to approve property tax levies for projects ranging from building new schools to funding teachers’ salaries. In a near sweep, 10 of the 12 area school levies passed.
Levy proposals include the total amount of money requested as well as “mills” – the property tax unit of measurement representing one-tenth of a cent. For a house appraised at $200,000, 1 mill is equal to$200 in taxes.
Voters in Pickerington voted on a $83.93-million bond issue to fund the school district’s plans to keep up with rising enrollment. The district hoped to build a new 1,300-student junior high school and renovate Ridgeview Junior High School and Central and North high schools.
For the full NBC4 story click here
