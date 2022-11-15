CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Ohioans using Breezeline as its internet or cable provider are likely experiencing some issues Tuesday.
In a statement, Breezeline stated that customers in all of its Ohio systems are experiencing outages. The statement reads:
We are currently experiencing an outage of Internet, Phone, and Television services impacting customers all of our Ohio systems. Our technicians are working on the issue and we do apologize for the inconvenience. We know that our customers depend on Breezeline service and we are working to restore service as soon as possible.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio
- 15 measles cases reported in five Columbus daycares
- Breezeline says services down in Ohio
- 2023 GRAMMYS: The R&B Nominations Are In!
- Rap Grammy Noms 2022: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead The Pack
- Jamaal Brown, Ohio State basketball standout, dies
- Columbus schools to change all bus routes
- Thanksgiving gas prices expected to shatter 2012 record
- Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyers Demand Charges
- Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Trump Set to Announce Run, Biden Gets Tough on China & ‘White People Parking Only’