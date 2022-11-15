CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm.
Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
Minks are carnivorous mammals that eat freshly killed prey, according to the sheriff’s office.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio
- 15 measles cases reported in five Columbus daycares
- Breezeline says services down in Ohio
- 2023 GRAMMYS: The R&B Nominations Are In!
- Rap Grammy Noms 2022: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead The Pack
- Jamaal Brown, Ohio State basketball standout, dies
- Columbus schools to change all bus routes
- Thanksgiving gas prices expected to shatter 2012 record
- Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyers Demand Charges
- Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Trump Set to Announce Run, Biden Gets Tough on China & ‘White People Parking Only’