Central Ohio measles cases spread to a school

According to NBC4i, Officials with Columbus Public Health have confirmed another three measles cases in central Ohio, increasing the total to 18.

Officials confirmed an extra two daycare centers and one school in the area have had measles cases reported. CPH did not specify which daycares or school it learned had cases, or how many at each.

On Tuesday, health authorities reported that 15 children were infected with measles from five daycare centers in and around Columbus. Last week, the first four measles cases were confirmed from an unspecified childcare center in the city.

For the full NBC4 story click here

