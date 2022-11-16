CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Officials with Columbus Public Health have confirmed another three measles cases in central Ohio, increasing the total to 18.
Officials confirmed an extra two daycare centers and one school in the area have had measles cases reported. CPH did not specify which daycares or school it learned had cases, or how many at each.
RELATED STORY: 15 measles cases reported in five Columbus daycares
On Tuesday, health authorities reported that 15 children were infected with measles from five daycare centers in and around Columbus. Last week, the first four measles cases were confirmed from an unspecified childcare center in the city.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Central Ohio measles cases spread to a school
- How Trump’s 2024 Announcement Affects Georgia Runoff Chances For Herschel Walker And Warnock
- Dr. Collier Talks Recent COVID-19 Numbers During The Upcoming Winter Months [WATCH]
- Sisterhood And Empowerment Was At An All-Time High At The PowHer Conference
- What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friends, Autopsy Suggest Murder In Mexico
- Hot Spot: Beyonce’ Makes History With Grammy Nominations + Offset Breaks Silence On Takeoff’s Death
- ‘Justice For Shanquella Robinson’ Video Shows 25-Year-Old Beaten To Death While On Vacation With Friends
- Texas GOP Rep. Pete Sessions Absurdly Compares Legal Weed To Slavery
- Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
- Popular Charlotte Braider Shanquella Robinson Mysteriously Dies While Vacationing With Friends In Mexico