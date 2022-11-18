Ohio State sets football ticket prices for 2023

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees approved next year’s football ticket prices at its full board meeting Thursday.

Will Buckeyes tickets cost more? The short answer: It depends on what you buy and what you’re looking at.

Season ticket holders will see a significant decrease in sticker prices from the 2022 season — but that’s primarily because the Buckeyes will play six home games next year, compared with eight in 2022. The lower totals also account for fewer Big Ten home games, from five in 2022 to four in 2023.

For the full NBC4 story click here

