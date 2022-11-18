Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Since Thanksgiving is coming around, we have to make sure the tone is set. Special K is running through the people you shouldn’t invite to your Thanksgiving dinner and also things you shouldn’t do at the function. One of the things that you should never do is bring a mystery dish, “wanting to try something new.”

Hear the rest of the list in the video below.

Special K Says Don’t Be THIS Person At Thanksgiving Dinner [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com