Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

According to NBC4i, a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m.

Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at approximately 4:56 p.m. but were told the victim, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to another hospital in critical condition.

A 40-year-old man who was with the victim at the time of the shooting told police the suspect fired several times into the back of their car, hitting the woman in the upper body.

