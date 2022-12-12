Who Is The Mother Of Diddy’s New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs?

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Diddy just announced that he’s welcomed a new baby girl into the world, Love Sean Combs.

He tweeted on December 10, that all his children were all loving on the new baby and welcoming her into the world.

‘I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,’ he tweeted. ‘Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!’

While some people of course congratulated the 53-year-old mogul, most were wondering who is the mother. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been in a public non-exclusive relationship with City Girls’ rapper Yung Miami who clearly not the mother of the child.

Reports state that the baby actually came in October to the mystery woman who is allegedly married. The blog, ‘Gossip Of The City Tea’ posted some tea stating that she’s of Asian descent, doesn’t have social media, and is married. According to TMZ, a source close to Diddy shared “the baby was born in October at a Newport Beach, CA hospital. We’re still not sure who the mother is at this point.”

Yung Miami doesn’t seem to be bothered by the new baby, posting a meme insinuating she’s going to stick by her Papi regardless.

Diddy fathers six other children Christian “King Combs” Combs, 24, 15-year-old twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs, Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown.

