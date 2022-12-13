What’s Trending: Indonesia Bans Sex & Adultery For Unmarried Couples Traveling To Country [WATCH]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Indonesia is switching it up on not only its citizens but also its travelers. Last week the country passed a law making sex outside of marriage illegal which also includes adultery. Anyone who has sex outside of marriage could face up to one year in prison and unmarried couples living together could get six months in prison.

We’re discussing if this matter is fair, especially for travelers and if you would be willing to go to jail.

