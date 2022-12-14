Ohio cracks the top 10 in fentanyl overdose deaths

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths has skyrocketed over the last 10 years, even doubling since 2019, and Ohio now ranks in the top 10 in fentanyl overdose fatalities.

According to a recent study from USAFacts, 70,601 people died from a fentanyl overdose in the United States in 2021. That number almost doubles 36,359 in 2019 and is 26 times more than a decade ago, when just 2,666 died of fentanyl overdoses nationwide. Of the total number of deaths in 2021, 87.8 percent of all opioid overdoes were from fentanyl, which was responsible for only 11.7 percent 10 years ago.

For the full NBC4 story click here

