Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family

According to NBC4i, Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family.
Organizers of today’s event, Brandis Mason and Kara Beauford, say they don’t know the family personally, but they wanted to give the community an opportunity to be a blessing. While they don’t know what its like to lose a child – they are both mothers.
