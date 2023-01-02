According to NBC4i, It’s a new year and health experts said a newer version of the COVID-19 omicron variant is taking hold in the United States.
With infections and hospitalizations growing after the holidays, health experts are warning against complacency with the new variant.
This year will be the first start to a new year since 2020 that the pandemic isn’t front and center, but as 2023 begins, health experts said that in the new year, it’s still the old approach that’s the best defense against COVID-19.
In its latest report, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said the new subvariant, identified as XBB.1.5, makes up about 40 percent of coronavirus infections nationwide.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Nominate Someone to be Honored as a 2023 Future History Maker
- Experts predict lower gas prices in 2023
- Bojangles to break ground in Columbus
- New year, new COVID-19 variant identified
- Bills Damar Hamlin Critical Condition, Game Postponed
- Bengals/Bills Game Suspended After Bills’ Hamlin Collapses on Field
- Fred White, Drummer For Earth, Wind & Fire, Dead At 67
- “Hawkeye” Actor Jeremy Renner Critically Injured In Snow Plowing Accident
- Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ More Jan. 6 Findings — New Year, Who Dis? — Officer Indicted for 2019 Murder
- Five shot one dead on New Year’s Day at Columbus-area gentleman’s club