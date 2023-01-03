Janet Jackson Reportedly to Execute #MeToo Checks on Dancers, Crew Members in Upcoming 2023 World Tour

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ahead of Janet Jacksons Together Again World Tour featuring Rapper Ludacris; the iconic singer and dancer will be implementing new ways to protect those on tour with her.

According to the Daily Mail The singer will reportedly issue “#MeToo Check” for various members apart of the tour in effort to weed out any problematic people who could serve as a hinderance to a great show.

The checks will allegedly be applied to all backup dancers, crew, bandmates and general staff. Beyonce revealed she’d be doing the same ahead of the Renaissance Tour.

A source told Daily Mail “Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyonce’s book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her Together Again tour,” a source told the outlet. “It’s not cheap to do but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits.”

The source added, “Janet is determined everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment.”

As previously reported by The Root, Janet Miss Jackson, if ya nasty will begin on the North American leg of her tour beginning in April. The Dallas tour stop will be Friday, June 2, 2023 at Dos Equis Pavillion.

This is a concert you do not want to miss! Head over to janetjackson.com to secure your seats.

Janet Jackson Reportedly to Execute #MeToo Checks on Dancers, Crew Members in Upcoming 2023 World Tour was originally published on thebeatdfw.com