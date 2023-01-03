Gabrielle Union Celebrates New Year’s Eve In A Stunning Nervi Milano Ensemble

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her New Year’s Eve glam and we can’t stop thinking about her effortless style!

For her holiday look, the 50 year old actress donned a super sexy all black Nervi Milano slinky two piece ensemble that was everything. The sparkly designer ensemble was perfect for the festive occasion and complimented her style effortlessly. The dress currently retails for $1,035 and the beauty wore the look while spending time with her family as she brought in the new year. As for her hair, the actress rocked her vacation box braids and was all smiles as she posed next to her hubby Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia as they took photos to bring in the new year.

“12 new chapters, 365 new pages. Make it count.” she simply captioned the family photo set. Check it out below.

Gab also shared a fun IG Reel from her family time on New Year’s Eve, posting a video of herself and her hubby as they put their love on full display and recapped their successful 2022. Check it out below.

We just can’t get enough of their love! Beauties, what do you think about Gabrielle’s NYE look? Did she nail it?

Gabrielle Union Celebrates New Year’s Eve In A Stunning Nervi Milano Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com